Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Regional Research Institute Of Unani Medicine In Silchar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the new, state of the art complex of Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) in Silchar today. The newly opened institute is the first such center in the Northeast on Unani medicine — a traditional medicinal practice among the Ayush systems. The new complex spread over an area of 3.5 acres is built with an investment of ?48 crores. The complex was developed by the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) - a Govt of India enterprise. It was handed over to Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ayush system of medicine has reinvigorated its acceptability among people once again after the proven results has benefitted lakhs of people during the pandemic. The effectiveness of Ayush system of medicine in enhancing the quality of life of people is a proven fact that’s why we are working on a medical system, where the best of contemporary medicine can be supplemented with the traditional medicinal practices of Ayush.”

Adding further, Shri Sonowal said, “Unani is one of the most celebrated traditional medicine, not only in India but in other countries as well. It is a matter of great pride that this state-of-the-art institute on Unani medicine is now functional from Silchar to help people avail effective treatment and regain quality of life. The core belief of the Unani medicine works on the principle that humans body has its own self-healing power which needs to be boosted. The major benefit of this medicine is that it addresses the prevention and treatment of diseases by using herbal remedies.”

The newly built complex of RRIUM, which will be under CCRUM, the apex government organization for research in Unani Medicine, will be providing a wide range of patient care services along with conducting scientific research on different aspects, fundamental and applied, of Unani Medicine, and on diseases which are more prevalent in the Northeast, especially in Assam. The centre is also equipped to screen patients with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like cardiac, pulmonary, stroke, cancer and diabetes. With a special focus on children, the centre will also provide health checkups for school children and provide effective treatment to those found to be in distress. The centre also aims to assess Temperament (Mizaj) of patients with different ailments. The state of art complex of RRIUM is equipped with specialised OPD clinics in General, Research, Ilaj-bit-Tadbeer (Regimenal), Specialized Ilaj-bit-Tadbeer (Regimenal) therapies, Mother & Child Health (MCH) and Geriatrics.

The newly opened RRIUM will also be conducting School Health Programme, Clinical Mobile Research Programme, Health camps & fairs to provide treatment to as many as possible. This modern facility is also equipped with a modern Pathology Laboratory, Bio-Chemistry Laboratory, Radiology Unit and Quality Control Laboratory. A herbal garden with medicinal plant as well as potential survey are also planned to be developed in the near future.

The institute will provide treatment for the diseases particularly on Gastro-intestinal disorders and Respiratory disorders or diseases more prevalent in North East State which is an area of strength of Unani Medicine like IBS and Indigestion, Skin diseases, Arthritis, Eczema, Diabetes, Gout, URTI, Hypertension, Sciatica and Hemorrhoids. The institute will screen for Non-Communicable Diseases in the Northeast Population visiting to the institute. The institute will also organise IEC campaigns about the potential of Unani Medicine & create awareness around prevention and preservation of health about preventive/prophylactic aspect of Ayush in different communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Regional Research Centre (Unani), Silchar was established by the Council at S. M. Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar, Cachar (Assam) in June 2006 with a view to provide the Unani treatment to the patients visiting the OPD. Since then, the Centre is conducting Research OPD, RCH OPD and NCD Clinic, etc and a large number of patients have been benefitted for different ailments from Unani treatment. The event was also attended by the Minister of Transport, Fisheries & Excise, Government of Assam, Parimal Shuklabaidya; the MP of Silchar, Dr Rajdeep Roy; the MP of Karimganj, Kripanath Mallah; MLA of Udharbandar, Mihir Kanti Shome; former Deputy Speaker & former MLA of Sonai, Aminul Haque Laskar; Special Secretary, Ministry Of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak; the Director General of CCRUM, Dr Asim Ali Khan; the head of RRIUM, Silchar, Dr Akhtar Hussain Jamali and other senior officials from Ministry of Ayush, the Government of Assam.