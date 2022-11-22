Under the SC/ST Act, three BJP leaders were arrested in Gujarat

Vadodara (The Hawk): In Dabhoi town in Gujarat's Vadodara, three BJP leaders have been charged under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

A tribal kid (Dharmesh Tadvi) filed a complaint on Monday night alleging that these leaders purposefully insulted him, willfully harmed him, and made casteist statements about him, according to Vadodara Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (ST/SC cell) Aakash Patel.

Tadvi said that Biren Shah, Vishal, and Amit Solanki, three elected BJP leaders of the Dabhoi Municipal Corporation, had handed him money for electrical and other street light repair work.

Mehulbhai Tadvi, the president of the BJP tribal cell, requested that Dharmesh Tadvi return the money since he was dissatisfied with the amount that had been paid for the task.

One of the complainant's friends was videotaping it when Dharmesh Tadvi approached Biren Shah to return the cash, which infuriated Shah.

Dharmesh Tadvi was beaten by Shah, who also threatened to take away his vegetable cart and prevent him from operating his business along the road after the Assembly elections are done.

