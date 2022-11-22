Under investigation is PCI's alleged role in facilitating banned organisations with press meetings

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to sources, intelligence authorities are looking into the Press Club of India's (PCI) alleged assistance to radicals and other outlawed groups in organising press conferences and other events.

Siddique Kappan, a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was also a member of the PCI, according to Intelligence Bureau (IB) sources, and he assisted his aides in planning a news conference at the club.

In accordance with different provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Kappan was detained on October 5, 2020 in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly inciting rioting in Hathras.

The sources claim that the IB recently dispatched a team to the PCI office where they interrogated staff members and others to learn more about the press conferences held by PFI and other outlawed organisations.

The IB officials are gathering details regarding the news conferences held at the PCI over the past two years that were sponsored by ultra-leftist and Islamist organisations as well as outlawed parties.

Information indicates that on October 8 at the PCI, a news conference took place. The IB believes that it was actually held by the Campus Front of India, a branch of the PFI, despite the fact that it was allegedly organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation.

The speakers at this meeting requested that the UAPA be scrapped.

AISA Delhi secretary Neha Bora, journalist Neha Dixit, DU professors Nandini Sundar, Nandita Narain, and Jenny Rowena P, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPIML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and wife of accused Delhi rioter Khalid Saifi, Nargis, were there.

The IB sources further asserted that the PFI is approaching several preas clubs to arrange meetings while posing as other organisations because it has been outlawed.

(Inputs from Agencies)