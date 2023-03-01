  • Today is: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Law & Judiciary

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed petitions SC for life

March1/ 2023

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Atiq Ahmed, a former leader of the Samajwadi Party, petitioned the Supreme Court for protection, stating that his life was in danger since he had been "roped in" as an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal.

Ahmed, who is now being held in the Ahmedabad Central Prison, has requested that his rights be protected throughout any questioning or any police contact.

He has also requested that he not be transferred from Ahemdabad's Central Prison to Prayagraj or anywhere else in Uttar Pradesh.—INputs from Agencies

