Udgam Foundation Concludes Its 14 Days Yoga & Right Eating Habits Workshop

Dehradun (The Hawk): Dehradun-based non profit organization Udgam Foundation Society concluded its 14-days-long 'Pransutra' and 'Swasth Ahaar' workshops at Rajkiya Balika Inter College situated on Rajpur Road today.

The workshops were conducted by renowned Yoga Instructor Acharya Mukesh Chandra Kala and Nutritionist Ms. Smriti Batta. Acharya ji taught students several Yoga Asanas, breathing exercises, and the right eating habits and enlightened them about Hindu culture.

The renowned Nutritionist Smriti Batta conducted enlightening sessions titled 'Swasth Ahaar' which focused on the right eating habits and the requirement of apt nutrition for growing girls. She spoke about the physiological changes among growing girls and how these changes can be monitored with the right food choices.

The event was followed by prize distribution ceremony wherein the award for the Best Yoga Learner was presented to Tanuja Bisht of class 12th. Other students who were awarded during the questionnaire rounds were Asma, Khushi Rawat, Jasmine, Ashi Pandey, Arushi Tomar, Ragini, Monica Kaswan, Anshika Panwar, Mansi Panwar, Kiran Shah, Pooja, Ritika, Anjali, Aditi Rawat, Chan Banu, Aashika, and Simran.

During the 14-day workshop, the students were taught numerous Pranayamas, including Anulom-Vilom, Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, Sitali, Sitkari, and Ujjayi. The students also learned several Yoga Asanas, which included Vriksasana, Tadasana, Padmasana, Vajrasana, Ustrasana, Gomukhasana, Sukhasana, Matsyendrasana, Trikonasana, Shashankasana, Mandukasana, Hasta Utanasana, Hastpadasana, and Titliasana.

The program concluded with an address to the audience by the President of the Udgam Foundation, Tripti Behl. She, during her address, said, "I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone for the successful culmination of the 14-day Yoga workshop. My gratitude to our instructors Acharya Mukesh Kala and Smriti Batta for their priceless guidance and dedication and a special thanks to the Principal of Rajkiya Balika Inter College, Premlata Bourai and the teachers for their endless support. We at Udgam Foundation look forward to hosting more such educational programs for the students in the future."

The Yoga instructor and Nutritionist were also felicitated during the program. Also present on the occasion from Udgam Foundation were Vice President Dr. Sachin Rastogi, Secretary Gaurav Aggarwal, Treasurer Abhinav Arora, and members Sumit Behl, Dr. Giggle Rastogi, Shruti Aggarwal, and Deepti Arora.