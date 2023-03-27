US democracy summit invite tests Pakistan's diplomacy

Islamabad: Pakistan's diplomacy will be put to the test at the democracy conference in Washington starting on Tuesday, as the cash-strapped government seeks to revive ties with the US without irking its longstanding ally China, According to media reports.

India and Pakistan, like the inaugural democracy summit in 2021, have been invited to this year's event.

According to reports, Pakistan's decision to skip the first summit was due to the Biden administration's failure to reach out to Pakistan's then-prime minister, Imran Khan.—Inputs from Agencies