US Vice President Kamala Harris visits her Indian grandfather's residence in Zambia

Washington: The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, paid a visit to the home of her maternal grandfather P V Gopalan, an Indian Foreign Service employee who raised his family in Zambia's capital city of Lusaka in the 1960s, to honour his memory.

Gopalan, who was born in Chennai in 1911, served as Joint Secretary to the Government of India in the 1960s and as an advisor to Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda.

"My visit to Zambia has a special significance for me, as many of you know, and for my family. As you know, I visited Zambia, Mr President, as a young girl when my grandfather worked here,” Harris said. At a press conference in Lusaka, Harris and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema shared their personal histories with the Zambian people.—Inputs from Agencies