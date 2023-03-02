US Secretary Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister briefly meet in Delhi

New Delhi: On Thursday, for the first time since the Ukrainian conflict began in February of last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met briefly.

Blinken assured Lavrov that the United States will maintain its support for Ukraine during their about 10-minute conversation on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Delhi. The brief meeting occurred as tensions between the United States and Russia grew over the conflict in Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State told reporters that he had a brief conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister in which he urged the minister to reconsider Russia's decision and resume work on implementing the new START Treaty.—Inputs from Agencies