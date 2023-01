Ghaziabad: On Monday, a special court sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl, who later gave birth to a boy.

Harsh Vardhan, a special judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) court, also fined each of them Rs 50,000.

The amount of the fine would be given to the rape survivor, said special prosecutor Harish Kumar.—Inputs from Agencies