UP: The 2.5-foot man finally finds his match

Shamli (The Hawk): Finished five years after Azeem Mansuri, a 2-foot-tall inhabitant of Uttar Pradesh, finally found himself a bride, it appears that his search for love is over. Recently, the man from Kairana in the Shamli district had requested assistance from the UP Police in finding a spouse. Azeem has recently found his soul mate in Hapur resident Bushra after going viral on social media.

Bushra, who shares Azeem's physical characteristics, lives in Hapur, UP. Azeem, who recently came to Hapur to finalise the proposal, reportedly offered Bushra a gold ring and Rs 2,100 in cash as "shagun" while there. The potential groom was also given a gold ring by Bushra's family along with Rs 3,100 in cash.

Haji Ayyub, a citizen of Hapur, and Shaheed Mansuri, a relative of Azeem, fixed the plan. Both the bride's and the groom's families provided their approval for the union because the bride and groom's needs suited each other.

Mansuri, a class 5 dropout who presently owns a cosmetics boutique, frequently attributed his inability to find a life spouse on his height. Mansuri, who was unable to locate a marriage on his own, even asked then-UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2019 for assistance in finding a bride, as well as the police earlier in the year.

Soon after, Azeem gained popularity on social media and began getting numerous offers and marriage proposals there. In actuality, Hapur's Haji Ayyub had additionally discovered Azeem on social media. Ayyub, who had already known Shaheed Mansuri through professional connections, contacted the family right away to arrange the potential union.

Although they say that matches are created in heaven, it appears that this one was formed on social media especially for Azeem Mansuri. He may now look forward to a happy marriage.