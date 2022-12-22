  • Today is: Thursday, December 22, 2022
UP: Six-year-old dies choking on pencil shavings

Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): A six-year-old girl tragically died when pencil shavings were stuck in her throat.

Artika, a first-grader, was studying on the terrace of her Pahadi Veer village home with her brothers. She was using the cutter in her mouth to peel pencils. Then, the pencil shavings that had been lodged in the respiratory system emerged through the cutter.

The girl was having trouble breathing, and when things became worse, her siblings alerted her parents. They hurried her to the community health centre, where the doctor pronounced her dead.

The parents took the body back to their house without allowing a post-mortem to be performed.

