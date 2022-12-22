UP: Man murders child after being struck by fast vehicle while attempting to flee

Bareilly (The Hawk): A young man killed a four-year-old boy, but fate caught up with him when he attempted to flee and was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The police discovered Naresh, the suspect, gravely injured on the main highway between Delhi and Lucknow. He was brought to the hospital, where he passed away while being treated.

According to a police report, a labourer named Naeem Begh filed a complaint alleging that his son Subhaan was slain and that his nephew Amaan was severely assaulted by Naresh Lal, his friend.

Naeem stated that Naresh, a native of Kishanganj, Bihar, used to work as a labourer in Kashmir alongside him and his brother Faheem. On December 19, Naresh had travelled to Bareilly to attend Faheem's wedding.

On Wednesday afternoon, Naresh brought both children to a sugarcane field; when they did not return after nearly two hours, their family began searching for them and discovered them unconscious and lying on the ground.

Both of them were taken to a neighbouring hospital, where physicians pronounced Subhaan dead. Amaan is in critical condition, according to official reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (city) Rahul Bhati stated, "After filing a FIR under section 302 (murder), we discovered that Naresh was struck by a speeding vehicle and died while being treated. The matter is being investigated".

(Inputs from Agencies)