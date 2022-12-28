UP: 5 jail wardens suspended after assaulting a colleague

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Rae Bareli district jail's five jail guards have been suspended after a 42-second video of them beating a coworker with sticks went viral on social media.

Five jail guards have been suspended for lack of discipline, according to DG Prisons Anand Kumar, and district jail superintendent Avinash Gautam has been instructed to look into the matter.

Vijay Singh, Saurabh Verma, Parvesh Singh, Rajeev Shukla, and Jaswant Tomar have all been suspended.

According to the police, the victim, jail warder Mukesh Kumar Dubey, has filed a named FIR against the five coworkers on accusations of rioting, punishment for intentionally causing harm, and punishment for criminal intimidation.

(Inputs from Agencies)