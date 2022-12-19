UP youth fatally murdered over old Instagram video

Barabanki (The Hawk): Following a physical altercation between two groups over an Instagram clip posted a year before, a 20-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight near Palhari Crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The victim, Shuganto Sharma, had already submitted a police report, following which he allegedly started receiving threat calls from the other gang members, who had allegedly beaten Sharma in a reel in December of last year.

While working toward his graduation from a nearby institution, Shuganto was employed in a telecom corporation.

Shuganto's family filed a complaint against three people with whom he had a year-old conflict, according to the police, who detained one of the case's primary suspects.

Shuganto's brother Saurabh reportedly told the police that the former was receiving life threats as a result of filing a police report against two individuals, Aman and Salim, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (South), Akhilesh Narain Singh.

He said that a case had been opened against the accused, and that a charge sheet had been submitted in January of this year. On Instagram and other social media sites, the suspects, who were free on bond, continued to threaten Shuganto.

According to the police official, Shuganto received a second threat call with identical language, and he and two of his pals then engaged the other group members in a brawl at a tea shop. Shuganto was fatally wounded by a knife in the local hospital as a result of the conflict's escalation.

The incident caused alarm among the bystanders, so the attackers fled quickly. Farhan and Shadab, two of Shuganto's pals, were receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital for their wounds as well. After the event, a significant police presence was placed at the crossing, the official continued.

According to the ASP, a case was filed against Aman, Salim, and Raja as well as other unnamed individuals connected to the crime under the appropriate sections of the IPC for murder, attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon, and causing public fear.

(Inputs from Agencies)