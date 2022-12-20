UP will open 6 additional viral load testing centres

Lucknow (The Hawk): According to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees health policy, Uttar Pradesh will open six new viral load testing facilities with an emphasis on patients with hepatitis B and C.

Pathak stated in a statement that the testing will be free of charge.

The National Viral Hepatitis Control Program was launched in 2017, and there are currently 81 treatment centres in the state, including six model centers.

There are seven other viral load laboratories in addition to the five state labs.

The addition of six new viral load centres will help the testing and treatment facilities.

Secretary-general of the Association of International Doctors, Dr. Abhishek Shukla, stated: "The quantity of the hepatitis virus in the blood is known as the viral load. This blood test assesses the level of the hepatitis virus, or viral load, in the blood of individuals who have a long-term infection. Viral load aids in selecting a course of treatment and drug dosage."

16,111 of the 29,776 hepatitis C patients who had started treatment at the centres by October 2022 had finished it. 2,290 people with hepatitis B are also receiving treatment.

Hepatitis symptoms include fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, headaches, and obviously yellow eyes. The liver swells up.

"The prevalence of liver disorders is rising, but we may prevent getting sick by taking precautions. The state is dedicated to offering patients free medical care, "Pathak stated.

