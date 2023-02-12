UP to soon have maximum number of domestic flights in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Lucknow: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that, in the near future, Uttar Pradesh will have the maximum number of domestic flight services in the country, along with 21 airports.

Addressing a session on "Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities" during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 at Vrindavan Yojna here on Saturday, Scindia also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have rejuvenated the country.

Scindia said that the land of Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi), and Mathura has always shown a new path to the country.—Inputs from Agencies