UP opposition criticises BJP controversy over 'Pathan'

Lucknow (The Hawk): Even as the controversy around the film 'Pathan' starring Shah Rukh Khan continues, the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have criticised the right-wing outfits and the ruling BJP on the matter.

The Congress stated that saffron colour is not the trademark of any political party or organisation.

"Certain elements utilise colours for their own political gain. A colour is neither religious nor ideological "Congressman Udit Raj said.

In addition, he described a portion of the media as narrow-minded and asserted that, rather than addressing the fundamental concerns of the common people, they purposefully raise such topics to divide society on the basis of race and religion.

Zafar Ameen Dakku, head of the Samajwadi Party (SP), stated, "We should respect all colours and religions, and a film should not be made contentious before its premiere."

Abdul Hafiz Gandhi, a spokesman for the SP, stated that right-wing groups intentionally raise such issues in order to divert attention away from the most pressing concerns of the people.

"Once a film has been cleared by the Censor Board, no questions should be asked about it," he stated.

