UP medical student death: CBI lodges abetment to suicide case

New Delhi: Medical student Ananya Dixit's 2017 death in a medical college in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, under suspicious circumstances prompted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an abetment to suicide case.

Her body was discovered on September 11, 2017, just three days after she enrolled at the medical school known as Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute Of Medical Sciences (SRMS-IMS).

The girl's parents, dissatisfied with the investigation conducted by local police, had petitioned the Supreme Court to have the case transferred to the CBI.

Two people were charged by the local police under sections 306 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was sent to the Crime Branch, who completed their investigation and submitted their report.

By this time, the chargesheet had been accepted by the local Metropolitan Magistrate, and the case was transferred to Sessions court.

“A young girl child has died an unnatural death while pursuing medical studies and two investigating agencies have given reports, one in the form of charge-sheet arraigning two individuals as accused and the other filing closure report. In view of the fact that there appears to be contradiction in the two reports filed by two investigating agencies and also considering the nature of these cases, we are of the opinion that further investigation ought to be undertaken by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the apex court had said in its order.

Ananya's father, Anadi Dixit, said that "mental torture" was done to her in the name of ragging. He claimed that college officials did not wait for police to arrive, instead forcing entry with force and taking only a few items as evidence.

Her father claimed that the college administration had kept him in the dark about his daughter's death.

She was the third college student to supposedly commit suicide in the institution over the last three years.

Two people from Bhivani, Haryana, have recently committed suicide: Priyana Singh in 2015 and Yash Kumar Khatwani in 2016.

The Dixits claimed that the suicides of three of their brightest children within three years demonstrated the existence of a "serious" problem.—Inputs from Agencies