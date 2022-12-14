UP man arrested for raping friend's young daughter

Saharanpur (The Hawk): In a disturbing occurrence, a young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father's friend in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh's Dehat Kotwali neighbourhood.

In response to the allegation, the accused was detained, and a case has been filed against him under the POCSO Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai.

The girl's mother reported the incident to the police, saying that the man lured the youngster to his home under the pretence of caring for his ailing wife only to rape her there.

In her lawsuit, the woman said that the defendant was her husband's friend and frequently visited their home.

A few days ago, the father visited their home once more and brought the 17-year-old daughter along to care for his ailing wife. When the wife begged him to send her daughter back after 10 days, the accused said that he had wed her.

According to the official, the woman accused the man of raping her daughter while holding her hostage and filed a report. The complaint also includes the man's wife as a defendant.

There are further studies under progress.