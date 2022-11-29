UP lady was arrested for placing her stepdaughter in a box

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (The hawk): According to authorities, a pregnant lady has been arrested for allegedly keeping her nine-year-old stepdaughter in a box.

The accused woman Shilpi has been named in a complaint under section 307 (attempt to kill) of the Indian Penal Code, although she has not yet been taken into custody.

Radhika, a nine-year-old girl, was reported missing on Monday night, according to police reports. Police arrived at her home in a hurry, where they discovered her unconscious inside a box.

The kid later told the police that her stepmother had confined her inside the box, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh.

After divorcing his first wife, Sonu Sharma, the father of the minor, married Shilpi. Police reported that Radhika was residing with them.