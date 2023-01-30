UP has most colleges, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka: AISHE report

New Delhi: According to the government's All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21, Uttar Pradesh has the most colleges in the country, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

With at least 29 colleges per lakh of population, the states of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Kerala rank among the top 10 in India.

There are 8,114 colleges in Uttar Pradesh, with 32 colleges per every 1,000,000 residents, according to a study report published by the state's Ministry of Education.—Inputs from Agencies