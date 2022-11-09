UP guy kills lookalike in Bollywood fashion but is caught

Prayagraj (The Hawk): It appears to be the ideal script from a popular Hindi movie.

A 45-year-old murder suspect killed a guy who resembled him physically, disfigured the body, and left his identity card to make it appear as though he had died.

The plan, however, failed when the police, following a confrontation, detained the accused Firoz Ahmad of Kareha village.

He was hurt during the shootout.

"Firoz obtained clues from popular crime and thriller TV serials during his time in Naini central jail," SP (trans Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit told reporters. "He formed a conspiracy to get rid of those who had provided him loans of Rs 4 lakh to pursue his legal battle."

Firoz started hunting for a man of the similar physique after being released on bail in connection with a case around two months prior. During this search, he made touch with a young man from Buxar in the Bihar state.

Suraj Gupta is an electrician by trade, and Firoz was able to gain his trust by promising to assist him in finding employment. He suggested that he remain in the city.

Then, on October 17th, close to Mardapur hamlet, Firoz asked Gupta for a drink and dinner at a neighbourhood restaurant.

They beheaded Gupta and strangled him to death along with his two assistants. To hide the identify, they hacked off the deceased's privates and burned the body. Firoz left his driver's licence close to the partially burned body to make it appear as though he had died.

He believed that after Gupta's passing, the police would drop all charges.

According to the SP, the police discovered some contact information from the body's pocket during their investigations. Police learned that the dead was Suraj Gupta of Bihar when they called these numbers.

After that, Firoz was located and taken into custody.

(Inputs from Agencies)