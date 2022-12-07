UP government orders an investigation into the death of a student

Lucknow (The Hawk): A month ago, the body of Ronil Sarkar, a class 12 boy from Kanpur, was discovered in a forest near the state capital of Lucknow, according to an Uttar Pradesh minister.

The investigation team is anticipated to deliver its findings within seven days.

"When the family reported that Ronil was gone, the police neglected to take action. The murderers remain at large. A Shekhu was shot by local police in a staged encounter. The family has demanded an investigation by the CBI "said Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai.

He claimed that the parents of Ronil were still awaiting justice 36 days after his murder.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Suresh Kumar Khanna, stated that the police were attempting to solve the murder case and apprehend the perpetrator.

Khanna continued, "I have ordered the Kanpur police to investigate the murder and guarantee that no innocent person is punished."

Ronil, a class 12 student at the Virendra Swarup Education Centre in Shyam Nagar, Chakeri, went missing on October 31 while heading home from school. He was allegedly discovered slain on November 1 in the forests near Bhagwant Tatiya in Shyam Nagar.

