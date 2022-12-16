UP court declares Swami Chinmayanand a fugitive

Shahjahanpur (The Hawk): Swami Chinmayanand, a former Union minister, has been labelled a fugitive by a Shahjahanpur court.

In relation to a misconduct complaint filed by his former student in 2011, Chinmayanand was scheduled to appear in court at the ACJM, however he did not do so.

He is currently listed as an absconder under section 82 by the court.

You might remember that Chinmayanand hasn't shown up in court since the case's trial began in 2011 and has been ongoing ever since.

As soon as the court notice is posted at all police stations and his Mumukshu Ashram, the police will begin the process to seize his property.

The Yogi Adityanath administration attempted to withdraw the case in 2017, but the court rejected the request when the plaintiff submitted an objection.

The Supreme Court declined to take a position on the case.

