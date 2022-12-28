UP cop fails to load rifle

Sant Kabir Nagar (The Hawk): The Uttar Pradesh Police has suffered severe embarrassment as a result of a video clip that went viral on social media showing a sub-inspector struggling to load a weapon.

The sub-inspector is seen failing to load the bullet into the gun and discharge it in the video from the Khalilabad police station in the Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Additionally present, DIG R.K. Bharadwaj was assessing the sub-abilities inspector's to learn how he fires the gun.

Unable to properly load the gun, the sub-inspector is seen attempting to push the ammunition into the barrel.

The DIG is then seen discussing it with other officers and mocking the sub-inspector for not knowing how to load a gun.

(Inputs from Agencies)