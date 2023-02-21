UP budget will exceed people's expectations: DyCM Maurya

Lucknow: On Tuesday, Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said that the state budget will be better than what people expect.

This coming Wednesday, the budget will be unveiled.

"There is a double-engine government of the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at the Centre, and Yogi Adityanath ji in the state. The UP budget will be better than the expectation of the people. And the way the opposition parties were left puzzled after the Union Budget, the same thing will happen after the state budget is presented," Maurya told PTI.—Inputs from Agencies