UP Reports 1st Covid Death In 2023, 192 New Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported its first death due to Covid-19 this year, health officials said.

The state also reported 192 fresh Covid cases during the day while 68 patients recovered in the state, including one in state capital Lucknow. At present, there are 842 active Covid cases in the state.

An elderly woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2, died during treatment on Thursday while 35 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow.

The woman, who died was a resident of Lucknow's Vrindavan Colony, and was admitted to a private hospital in Alambagh.

She was diagnosed as a patient of multi-organ failure and tested positive for Covid-19 with TrueNat method.

"She was later shifted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) where a second sample for Covid test was taken on April 4. The report of the second sample is awaited," said a senior health official.

Till now, the state capital has reported 2,701 Covid deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In the state, 23,650 deaths have been reported till now.

Officials said once the confirmatory report of the sample taken at KGMU came, the death toll would be updated.

On Thursday, steep hike in new Covid cases was reported in the state capital as 35 more people tested positive as compared to 24 new cases on Wednesday. Six patients were from Indira Nagar and Aliganj, five from Sarojini Nagar, four from Alambagh and Chowk, two each from Chinhat, Qaiserbagh and Tudiyaganj and one each from NK Road, Malihabad and Aishbagh, according to the health department data.

