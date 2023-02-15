UP Minister Asks People To Use Cow Dung Cakes In 'Holika Dahan'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh has urged the people to use cow dung cakes for 'Holika Dahan'.

"It is environmentally-friendly and it also reduces pollution," Singh said.

Singh advised the managers at cow shelters to prepare dung cakes in the cowshed, sell them and make compost.

Traditionally, wood is used for Holi bonfires that are lit on the eve of Holi.

He said, "Mother cows have had a special place in our Indian culture since ancient times. We all should be sensitive towards mother cows and protect them. We should inspire our children, family and other people to offer respect, love and faith towards cows." The minister had earlier asked people to worship cows on Valentine's Day.

—IANS