UP Meerut school to be cooked and served non-veg food separately

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Meerut will now prepare and serve non-vegetarian food in a separate dining hall and mess.

When 24 students from Maharashtra were served chicken dishes at the JNV mess, 19 students—mostly from Uttar Pradesh—protested against the practise.

The "migration of students for national integration scheme" includes these students.

Senior faculty member Shashank Mani Tripathi remarked, "To foster an appreciation of the diversity and plurality of the nation's culture and people, Class 9 students from one JNV of a given linguistic region are transferred to another JNV during the academic year. 24 Class 9 students have just arrived from JNV-Aurangabad in Maharashtra after a group of JNV students from here travelled there."

On Monday, a chicken dish was prepared and served to JNV-Aurangabad students. The teacher said, "Nineteen Class 10 students expressed objections and threatened to go on "hunger strike" if it went on."

Following that, staff employees at the mess told vice-principal P.S. Chauhan and school principal Dr. Mahesh Kumar about the situation. They took up the issue right away and promised a resolution.

The school's headmaster, Dr. Mahesh Kumar, said "On request, 24 JNV-Aurangabad pupils were given a chicken meal at the mess once a month in accordance with the established rules. Several kids objected to this. As a result, the meal will now be served in a different dining room."

In order to prevent a recurrence of this issue, officials added that the school administration plans to feed children cooked chicken purchased from a "dhaba."