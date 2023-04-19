  • Today is: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
UP Man Hacked To Death In Sleep

Banda: A 45-year-old man was hacked to death using a sharp weapon when he was asleep at his home in Atarra in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said Pradeep Chauriha was attacked on Monday night. Initial probe revealed Chauriha had a property dispute with his brother, which led to frequent arguments between them, the SP said. Police have detained two persons who consumed alcohol with Chauriha on Monday, he added. Chauriha worked as an accountant at a college. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.  

—PTI 

