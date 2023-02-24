UP Govt Spent Rs 19.5 Cr On Foreign Tours, Got Proposals Worth Rs 7.12L Cr

Lucknow: The UP government spent over Rs 19. 5 crore in sending delegations of ministers and bureaucrats to different countries for inviting investments in the run-up to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit (GIS).

The delegation brought in 149 proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore.

This was stated by the state government in response to a question raised by SP legislator Mehboob Ali. Replying to a query, state minister for industrial development Jaswant Saini said that as many as eight delegations led by deputy chief ministers - Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, industry minister Nand Gopal Nandi, MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, tourism minister Jaiveer Singh and assembly speaker Satish Mahana visited various countries including United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, UAE, Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden Mexico, Brazil and Argentina to seek investment.

Saini said that the delegations managed to receive 149 proposals worth Rs 7. 12 lakh crore.

The state government also held roadshows in eight cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh. After the GIS, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the state government received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 33. 5 lakh crore.

Yogi Adityanath has also said that the state government would be organising yet another ground-breaking ceremony in the next six months.

To another question, Saini said that the actual investments which the state has received between 2017 and 2022 is worth Rs 65,261 crore. He said that investment proposals worth Rs 1. 43 lakh crore are in different stages of approvals. —IANS