UP Govt Set To Celebrate CM Yogi's Second Term On March 25

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, which is set to complete six years in the office soon, has sprung into action to celebrate the completion of the first year of the Chief Minister's second term in office on March 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government have already started preparations for the event that gives Yogi the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of UP in continuation to date, informed the government through a release.

In addition to organising a press conference in the capital, several press conferences will be organized in the districts under the leadership of the in-charge ministers to celebrate the occasion.

In the press conference to be held in the state capital, along with CM Yogi, both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, State Organization General Secretary Dharampal Singh and other party officials will be present.

On the occasion, CM Yogi will present the achievements of his government's six years in front of the public. There is a possibility that in the press conference, CM Yogi will also talk about the changes that have taken place in the state in the last six years of his government.

Besides, he will give information about the investment-friendly environment created in the state due to the improved law and order and the opportunities for employment and self-employment that will be generated from them.

On the other hand, the minister in charge of the districts, the minister of state (independent charge) and the minister of state will be present in the district under their charge, where they will hold a press conference after the press meet of the chief minister.

Local MPs, MLAs, District Panchayat President and Legislative Council members will be present.

Apart from this, MPs of Rajya Sabha, MPs of Lok Sabha, MLAs of Legislative Council members, District Panchayat President and District President will organize the press conference in the districts where the minister in charge will not be present, according to the official statement.

Yogi took the oath of CM for the second time on March 25 last year

Adityanath took oath as chief minister for the second time on March 25 last year after the BJP won 255 seats in the assembly election.

As soon as the first year of Yogi 2.0 is completed, Yogi will hold the record of remaining on the post of Chief Minister for 6 consecutive years and 6 days, the longest period in a stretch so far in the state for any CM to be. On March 1 (5 years 346 days, in office), he had made the record of being the CM for the longest time in UP.

Yogi is followed by Congress Chief Minister Dr Sampurnanand who remained on the post for 5 years and 345 days.

—ANI