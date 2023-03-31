UP Deputy CM Assures Businessmen Affected By Kanpur Fire Of All Possible Help

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured all possible help to the businessmen from the government after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at AR Tower near Hamraj Market in Bansmandi, Kanpur.

The Deputy Chief Minister conducted an inspection of the situation on Friday.

While talking to the reporters, Brajesh Pathak said, "The important thing right now is to control the fire and ensure that no person is harmed. Our government stands with the businessmen in this hour. We will not leave them alone. The government assures all possible help to the businessmen."

Informing about the situation, he said, "There is a lot of smoke since the fire has caught cloth material. Equipments are being sent inside to take out smoke. All efforts are in place to douse the fire."

"As soon as the smoke is reduced and the situation is under control, the government will enquire about the damage that has taken place," he added.

Mentioning the action in the matter, the Deputy CM said, "Together Kanpur Commissioner and Kanpur Police Commissioner will submit a report to the government about the damage caused by the fire. After which, the reason behind the accident will be revealed."

"There should be no politics on this," he further remarked.

Notably, a total of 15-16 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

Fire engulfed the AR Tower and spread to the nearby buildings present inside Masood Complex.

Deputy director of the UP Fire Department, Ajay Kumar told ANI, "Efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire, for which hydraulic fire tenders are being taken from Lucknow along with army vehicles and fire tenders have also been sought from the surrounding districts of the city".

"Around 3 am a fire broke out in Hamraj Market. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but it is suspected that it may have been caused by a short circuit. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident," the official added. In this regard, Kanpur Police stated that the fire rescue teams' operation will take another 3-4 hours to control the fire.

While speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Kanpur City, Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "Our efforts are going on, we expect to control the fire in the next 3-4 hours. Operation is going on for 6 hours. We have pulled resources from nearby cities also".

—ANI