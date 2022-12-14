UP Corporator shot to death has a criminal record

Jaunpur (The Hawk): In this district of Uttar Pradesh, gunmen riding bikes shot and killed a corporator who was a history sheeter.

Yogesh Yadav, 32, who is mentioned in more than two dozen charges and was granted bail on December 1, has been identified as the dead.

Police have set up a team to find the attackers and have filed a complaint against unidentified individuals.

Badlapur Police Circle, Circle Officer Shubham Dwivedi said, "Yadav has a criminal history and was implicated in over 12 different instances. He was a local corporator as well. He had bullet wounds to the head. He had already passed away from his injuries by the time he was taken to the hospital."

On the Ram Janki temple tri-crossing in Sarokhanpur, Yadav and three companions were enjoying tea when the event occurred under the watch of the Badlapur police station.

(Inputs from Agencies)