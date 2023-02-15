UP CM Yogi Mourns Passing Of BJP MLC Banwari Lal Dohre

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday mourned the death of UP Legislative Council member and senior BJP leader Banwari Lal Dohre.

"The demise of UP Legislative Council member and senior BJP politician Banwari Lal Dohre ji is extremely sad. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give the departed soul a place in his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this sorrow," the CM said in a tweet.

Dohre had been a three-time MLA from the Kannauj Sadar Assembly constituency.

He passed away at the age of 72 at a private hospital in New Delhi. He had been battling multiple health issues for a long time.

He contested the 1991 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Sadar seat and won.

He was elected MLA twice thereafter on a BJP ticket in 1993 and 1996.

In 2022, the BJP made him the candidate for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

—ANI