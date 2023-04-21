  • Today is: Friday, April 21, 2023
UP CM Yogi Condoles Deaths In Badaun Road Accident

The Hawk
April 21, 2023

UP CM Yogi

Badaun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed grief after three people died in a road accident in the Badaun district.

Three persons were killed while another was injured when a pick-up van collided with a truck Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway in Badaun district on Thursday morning.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences.

CM Yogi also directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. 

 —ANI

