UP CM Launches 284 Development Projects Worth Rs 1,295 Crore In Prayagraj

Lucknow/Prayagraj: Asserting that the same 'mafia' that once stalled development now is begging for 'mercy', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the double-engine government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the poor, businessmen, women and youth.

While launching as many as 284 development projects worth Rs 1,295 crore in Prayagraj and addressing the 'Prabbhudhjan Sammelan', Adityanath said, "Our zero-tolerance against crime has made the dreaded mafias run for life. Now, no one is becoming a hurdle in terms of development or illegally encroaching on the land of the poor. Today, houses are being built for the poor in Prayagraj on land freed from the illegal occupation of the mafia."

Interacting with various sections, the Chief Minister also sought suggestions for the development of Prayagraj. Reiterating the government's commitment towards the development of Sangam city, the Chief Minister inaugurated 35 projects worth Rs 325.16 crore and laid the foundation stone of 249 projects worth Rs 969.57 crore.

Paying his respects to the holy land of Prayagraj, the Chief Minister said that Prayagraj is a city of religion, education and justice.

Referring to the Prayagraj Kumbh 2019, the CM said that keeping in mind the public sentiments, in October 2018, before the Kumbh, we had the honour of bestowing this district its old name 'Prayagraj'. Due to this, the Vedic and mythological identity of Prayagraj was re-established. Expressing his gratitude for the immense support received from the people of Prayagraj in the recent assembly elections, the CM said that it is the result of that public trust that today every poor person in Prayagraj is getting a house, the poor have free electricity connections and cooking gas.

Recalling the challenges of the Covid-19 period, the Chief Minister said that at one time we had to take 15,000 youths from Prayagraj to their homes. The 'Abhyudaya' scheme for the convenience of the youth preparing for competitive exams was then implemented.

Prayagraj Kumbh 2025 will be unprecedented

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran', the Chief Minister also called for contribution in the fulfilment of these resolutions during the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. At the same time, cooperation was also sought to make Prayagraj Kumbh 2025 an unprecedented event.

The CM said that in the year 2019, 'Bhavya-Divya Kumbh' was organized at the holy Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj district. The successful completion of such a huge fair with safety and cleanliness was a record in itself. The event had set standards of cleanliness, safety and security. This event became an ideal example of the government's leadership capacity and public management. Now, Prayagraj is getting ready for 2025 Kumbh.

"Advanced and modern urban facilities are being made available in Prayagraj under the Smart City Scheme. Prayagraj is excelling in the scale of 'Ease of Living'," added Yogi. Many dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi also presented their views in the conference.

Launched Major Projects

Domestic sewer home connection scheme in Sewerage District-G and E Part-2 of Municipal Corporation Prayagraj (cost Rs. 56.43 crore)

Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Phaphamau (Cost Rs. 41.09 crore)

District Prison, Naini (Cost Rs. 173.33 Crore) Government Inter College, Koraon (Cost Rs. 2.77 Crore)

Driving Training Institute at Government Industrial Training Centre, Naini (Cost Rs. 6.38 crore)

Government Industrial Training Institute, Soraon (cost Rs. 7.21 crore)

Additional women's hostel in the campus of Medical College, Prayagraj (cost Rs. 2.19 crore)

Veterinary Polyclinic, Kanti. (Cost Rs 6.49 crore)

District Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Office, Prayagraj. (Cost Rs 2.88 crore)

Residential building ATS in village Khaipar under Social Welfare Department (cost Rs. 2.77 crore)

Mini Stadium at Village Rera (Cost Rs. 4.93 Crore)

4 piped drinking water schemes of Jal Nigam (Rural) (Total cost Rs 9.65 crore)

15 projects of CC road, interlocking, drain construction of Rural Engineering Department (total cost Rs. 2.37 crore)

5 link road projects of Public Works Department (total cost Rs 7.66 crore)

Projects whose foundation stone was laid

243 piped drinking water schemes of Jal Nigam (Rural). (Total cost Rs 882.17 crore)

Rail level crossing near Jagatpur on Prayagraj-Varanasi route with 4-lane Rail Over Bridge on No. 60 Special. (Cost Rs 66.68 crore)

4 projects of Public Works Department's link road (total cost Rs. 11.89 crore)

Government Unani Medical College and Hospital, Construction of houses for staff in Prayagraj (cost Rs. 8.83 crore). —ANI