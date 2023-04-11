UNICEF India representative visits UP CM, talks state activities

Lucknow: On Tuesday, Cynthia McCaffrey, a representative of UNICEF India, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to update him on UNICEF's current health, education, and nutrition activities in the state.

McCaffrey, who met Adityanath at his home, said that, with the state government's help, UNICEF-India was advancing a number of activities in Uttar Pradesh related to social health, education, and women's and children's nutrition.

She added that UNICEF is ready to provide technical and intellectual support to the state government for new programs, and that the organisation is helping the local administration in "aspirational districts."—Inputs from Agencies