UK To Invest In Defence, Aerospace Sector In UP, CM Yogi Assures Cooperation

Lucknow: The United Kingdom will be making investments in defence and aerospace as well as medical sectors in Uttar Pradesh, said British Government's Defence Procurement Minister Alex Chalk Casey on Sunday.

Speaking at the United Kingdom Partner Country/Defence session held in Lucknow as part of the ongoing UP Global Investors Summit 2023, Casey said: "It is a matter of pride for me to participate in GIS-23 being held in the capital Lucknow. Standing on this great land of Uttar Pradesh and inviting the whole world to invest is a big achievement in itself. At the same time, it is also a big achievement that we all became witnesses of this programme in a state, which is known as the 'Rice Basket'.

During the same session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the UK, as a partner country, has contributed to GIS, not only in the field of defence and aerospace, but also in the field of food processing and that the investors from the country will get full cooperation from the state government in carrying their projects forward.

Assuring the UK delegation, CM Yogi said every investment made in the state will not only be safe, but the state government will provide full help under its policy to make it fruitful for the investor. During this session, investment proposals were received from as many as six UK companies. UK Minister Alex Chalk Casey expressed commitment to maintain partnership with the state, especially in the defence sector.

"Uttar Pradesh is playing its role on a large scale under the Make in India campaign towards meeting India's defense needs and our contribution in this role will be in many areas including investment as well as manufacturing of strategic and tactical weaponry. With this, Uttar Pradesh will be able to meet the defence needs of India. Besides, Uttar Pradesh will also be able to establish itself globally in terms of exports," the UK minister said.

"An able Uttar Pradesh is important not only for the India Asia Pacific region, but for the whole world and for this reason the world is looking forward to witness the realization of the vision of Uttar Pradesh's golden future with hope and expectation," he said.

The three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 kicked off in Lucknow on Friday.

The flagship UP Global Investors Summit of the Uttar Pradesh government is aimed at bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. —ANI