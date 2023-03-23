UK Parliament discusses Indian High Commission vandalism

London: On Thursday, British lawmakers brought up the issue of devastation at the Indian High Commission here by pro-Khalistan fanatics in the House of Commons, calling for action against "Khalistani hooligans" and the protection of India's diplomatic workers.

Opposition Labour Party MP Gareth Thomas asked the Leader of the House of Commons what measures are being taken to ensure "no repeat of such behavior," while Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman called for a debate to discuss steps to ban groups behind the violence.

The Cabinet minister addressing the Business of the House, Penny Mordaunt, responded by reiterating Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier statement announcing a review of the protection measures around the Indian mission here.—Inputs from Agencies