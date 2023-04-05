U’khand Public Service Commission Debars Nine Candidates From Taking Exams For 5 Yrs

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on Tuesday debarred nine candidates found guilty of using unfair means in the combined engineering services examinations-2021 from appearing in any examination held by the commission for the next five years. The decision is based on Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh’s report which confirmed the use of unfair means by the nine students in the combined engineering services examinations- 2021, a press note issued by the commission said.

The move also follows the response of the candidates to a show cause notice issued to them by the commission. The commission also revoked the combined engineering services examinations-2021 and announced dates for holding them afresh.

They will now be held on August 13, 14, 16 and 18 this year, it said. The Haridwar SSP also heads the STF conducting a probe into paper leaks of six examinations held separately by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC).

Four of them were conducted by the UKSSSC and two by the UKPSC. —PTI