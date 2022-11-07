U'khand Cong Begins Bharat Jodo Yatra From Last Village Near Indo-China Border

Dehradun: Congress leaders on Monday offered prayers at Badrinath and began the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand from Mana – the last Indian village near the Indo-China border in Chamoli district.

The party will awaken people to the state’s dismal law and order situation as reflected in Ankita Bhandari murder case, the recruitment scams and the issues facing the unemployed youths during the yatra, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Karan Mahara said. “The manner in which Ankita was murdered and evidences related to the incident were destroyed raises many questions. Even the SIT looking into the case does not seem to be doing its job,” he said.

“The various recruitment scams in the assembly where relatives of political heavyweights were given jobs through the back door show the level of corruption in the state,” the PCC president said.

The yatra is Uttarakhand Congress’s small contribution to the Bharat Jodo Yatra being carried out by Rahul Gandhi in 12 states and two union territories, he said. “As he was not coming to Uttarakhand, he had expected us to stage small yatras like this to create awareness among people,” he said. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuwan Kapri and PCC spokesman Mathura Dutt Joshi were also with Mahara. —PTI