U’Khand: UCC Panel’s Tenure Extended By 6 Months

Dehradun: The tenure of the committee of experts preparing the draft of a Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand has been extended by six months, according to an official order.

The tenure of the panel constituted for the purpose of drafting a Uniform Civil Code has been extended till May 27 next year, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Radha Raturi said. The panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in May this year. It is at present holding consultations with people in different parts of the state to take their suggestions on the draft of the UCC, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh who is a member of the panel said. It will hold a dialogue with people in Dehradun and Srinagar Garhwal on December 20 and 16 respectively inviting their suggestions on the UCC draft, he said.

It has already held consultations with people in this regard at 30 different places across the state and got around 2.25 lakh suggestions so far, Singh said. Though the public consultation process is in its last stages the committee will study the suggestions in detail before beginning to draft the UCC, he said.

Implementation of a Uniform Civil Code was one of the major pre-poll promises made by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in the run-up to the state assembly polls held earlier this year. —PTI