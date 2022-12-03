Two youngsters riding bikes died in a road accident in Chennai

Chennai (The Hawk): Officials reported on Friday that two teens who did not have valid driver's licences were murdered here when the two-wheeler they were riding smashed into a road barrier after the rider attempted to evade a goods carrier.

Praveen (19) and Hari (17) of Thanthai Periyar Nagar were named as the deceased.

Hari was filming Praveen as he was riding the bike. On Friday, the footage first appeared on social media.

On Tuesday, the event took place on Taramani Link Road in Chennai.

The bike was overspeeding, according to the police, and was travelling at 114 kilometres per hour when the collision occurred.

Praveen applied the brake when he saw a goods carrier travelling in the opposite direction, but the bike swerved out of his control and smashed into the truck.

The tragic accident was also captured on the helmet camera and quickly gained popularity.

Hari passed deceased in a hospital on Wednesday, while Praveen passed away the same day.

Police have opened an investigation and filed a case.

