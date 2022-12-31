Two workers from Bengal killed in a landslide in Sikkim

Kolkata (The Hawk): According to reports, two labourers from the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal have killed in a landslide at Pelling in neighbouring Sikkim.

They were killed as they worked in Pelling on the building of a skywalk.

11 workers from the Jalpaiguri district reportedly travelled to Pelling for that construction job, with two of them dying and three others suffering injuries, according to sources in the local administration.

Two of the deceased workers and one of the three injured workers have been identified as of the most recent information available with the Jalpaiguri district administration. The deceased are Robi Roy (32) and Sudharam Oraon, respectively (42). Prashanta Roy has been recognised as the injured person.

They were all residents of the district's Jalpaiguri Sadar block, specifically the Baropatiya village panchayat. On Saturday morning, the bodies of Sudharam Oraon and Robi Roy were already brought to Jalpaiguri. In the Darjeeling district's Siliguri, a hospital is treating patients Prashanta Roy.

It is also found that two of the four people who are believed to have died in the landslide are from West Bengal.

On December 15, a group of 11 workers from Jalpaiguri arrived in Peeling and got to work on building the skywalk.

The accident happened as a result of a sudden landslide that occurred in the area on Friday afternoon.

The district administration has made arrangements for the return of the dead workers' bodies, according to the deputy chief of the Baropatiya village panchayat.

"The state secretariat has been informed of the situation. According to the guidelines, the relatives of the deceased will be eligible for compensation "said he.

