Two workers die after falling into oil tanker in Kolkata

Kolkata: Two workmen tragically died on Saturday when they fell into an oil tanker in the Tiljala area of Kolkata.

According to sources inside the police department, the two workers climbed atop an oil tanker, most likely with the intention of determining the level of oil contained within it. However, while doing so, both workers fell inside the tanker and were subsequently died.

According to statements made to authorities by eyewitnesses, one of the two workers originally fell inside the oil tanker, and the other perished while attempting to save his life.

Logan Nathan and Kartik Halder have been named as the two workers who tragically lost their lives. Halder was from the South 24 Parganas district, where as Nathan was from Karnataka. They were both temp workers.

The two remains were found inside the tanker, and the authorities were able to retrieve them.—Inputs from Agencies