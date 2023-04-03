Two wanted criminals held in Delhi after brief encounter

New Delhi: On Monday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police announced that, following a brief fire battle, they had apprehended two NCR-based offenders wanted in connection with a murder case.

The accused, named Sanjay alias Sanju and Manjeet alias Manja, were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in an effort to broaden their criminal operation.

"The accused were wanted for the murder of one of their rivals in Sonepat. They had planned to eliminate another of their rivals. The police got a tip-off that the accused would be assembling in the Narela area, following which a team was formed and a raid was conducted.

"After being surrounded by the police, Sanjay fired two rounds at the police party in an attempt to flee. One bullet hit a raiding team member, but fortunately he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket," the police said.

The police responded with a counterattack, capturing both suspects along with their weapons and ammo.

One sophisticated pistol, one magazine, eleven live cartridges of 7.65 calibre and four live cartridges of .315 bore were recovered from their possession.

"They confessed to killing Sunil in Sonepat, who was their rival. The duo said that they, as well as Sunil, were involved in illegal sand mining. Two months back, their tractor collided with that of the deceased who had demanded compensation for the damage. However, the issue got escalated and Sunil and his associates assaulted Sanjay and Deepak, the elder brother of Manjeet. Hence they killed Sunil," the police said.—Inputs from Agencies