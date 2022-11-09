Two road accidents in Gujarat killed four people

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): According to police, two separate accidents in Gujarat resulted in the deaths of four people and the injury of seventeen others.

In the previous 12 hours, the accidents took place in the districts of Anand and Morbi. Two toddlers perished in the disaster in Anand.

In a police report submitted to the Tarapur police station, Lalabhai Jarodhra claimed that on Tuesday night, while driving toward Vadodara, the driver of a truck with the licence plate GJ-12- AT-7083 lost control and the truck toppled. According to the complainant, his father and niece were killed instantly when the truck crashed into the family members who were standing by the side of the road. Injury victims included his mother, wife, sister-in-law (younger brother's wife), and niece. Later, he learned that his second niece had also died from wounds. The truck driver left the scene of the collision.

On Wednesday morning, three vehicles collided in another collision in which one passenger died at the scene and 12 others received minor wounds. The injured were taken urgently to hospitals in Halvad and Surendranagar.

The collision happened early on Wednesday when a car and a concrete mixer truck collided near Kavadiya Square in the Halvad taluka of the Morbi district. A concrete mixer truck then crashed into the state transportation bus. A 65-year-old was instantly killed in this mishap.

