Two mysterious deaths in Gujarat have been determined to be suicide or murder

Junagadh (The Hawk): Two people who purportedly passed away on Monday night after consuming IMFL alcohol had been poisoned, according to postmortem reports. Police have opened an accidental death inquiry and are looking into whether the person killed themselves or was murdered.

According to Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, the superintendent of police for the Junagadh District, two people named Rafiq Ghoghari and Bharat alias Johan Pithadia, died after a toxic chemical was added to their whiskey bottle; it was unquestionably not methyl alcohol.

According to the source, as soon as police were made aware of the event, they went and got the alcohol bottle from the Gandhi Chowk neighbourhood and sent it to the FSl for analysis. The analysis revealed that some poison was really added to the booze. Even the physicians discovered harmful chemicals in the deceased's stomach.

As far as Johan Pithadia's case is concerned, Vasamshetty told IANS that it appears to be a suicide case since he was "tired of his lonely life," his family had severed all relations with him about 15 years ago, and they even failed to come forward to claim the body.

He was in contact with a woman, who he informed he was tired of life, and the police recorded her story. While in Rafiq's case, the police are awaiting statements from his family members regarding his private life.

Two auto rickshaw drivers in Junagadh city's Gandhi Chowk passed out on the street on Monday night after drinking alcohol. Doctors pronounced both of them dead when they arrived at the hospital. At first, there was concern that it might be a hooch catastrophe.

(Inputs from Agencies)