Two men shot in Rohini, Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official reported on Friday that two persons were shot in Delhi's Rohini neighbourhood by unidentified gunmen.

The attack happened on Monday, and according to the police's preliminary investigation, it may have been caused by an old rivalry.

According to the police, they are looking through CCTV footage in the area to find and apprehend the gunmen.

Raja (25), and Manoj (23), both residents of Rohini's Pinki Chowdhary neighbourhood, were named as the victims.

A senior police official claims that at around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, information about two people being brought in with gunshot wounds was received from Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri.

On the basis of Raja's testimony, a complaint was later filed at the Burari police station under the provisions of sections 307 (attempt to kill) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 25, 27, and 54 of the Arms Act.

"The LNJP hospital is now treating both injured patients. Manoj's situation is still critical.

"The first investigation revealed evidence of a longstanding rivalry and named the suspects as Babu and Mukesh Bauna from the Mukundpur region. The official stated that there is reason to believe that unidentified shooters were sent to settle past scores and that an investigation is in progress.

(Inputs from Agencies)